GrubHub+ gets you free deliveries and cashback for $10 a month

Even if you use Grubhub frequently, you'll want to check if your favorite take-out joints are participating in the program; both free delivery and cashback rewards are limited to restaurants that have enrolled in the program. The company told Restaurant Dive approximately 100,000 restaurants across the US are currently taking part in Grubhub+. Another thing to keep in mind is that the minimum to qualify for free delivery is $12.

You can try out Grubhub+ for free through a 14-day trial. If you already subscribe to a competing service, you can check it out without paying for 30 days instead.

For Grubhub, it will be interesting to see if this new service can avoid the type of controversy the company has courted in the past. Last summer, for instance, a Motherboard report found Grubhub had replaced the phone numbers listed on some Yelp restaurant pages so that it could get a referral fee from those businesses. More recently, the company was caught allowing people to make orders from restaurants that hadn't even signed up for its service. At the very least, those types of practices make it challenging to build out a service like Grubhub+.