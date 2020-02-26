Harmonix’s next music-making game puts your DJ skills to the test

The game will come with over 100 songs, with additional downloadable content available. Eventually, the tracklist will include pop, hip-hop, R&B, dance, rock, country, Latin and Caribbean music. The game will offer multiplayer and freestyle modes, plus live challenges.

Unlike most other music-making games, users won't need a special controller to play. When the game arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC this fall, users will only need a standard gamepad.

Harmonix will offer hands-on demos at PAX East in Boston beginning tomorrow, and it'll show the game off at EGX Rezzed in London next month.