Logitech and Herman Miller team up to design ergonomic gaming furniture

Like traditional athletes, the companies say, esports athletes, professional streamers and gamers need the right gear to perform at their best. Plus, uncomfortable chairs can lead to a loss of focus and hurt overall performance. To get the right mix of form and function, the companies plan to incorporate feedback from esports teams like Complexity Gaming, TSM and NaVi.

Herman Miller is perhaps best known for its Eames Lounge Chair, but the company has been in the smart-furniture business for years. We knew that Herman Miller had its sights set on gaming, but the Logitech G partnership is new. It's not yet clear what other types of furniture the partners might design.

"We're excited to combine our ergonomic, research-driven approach with Logitech G's excellence in technology and innovation," said Tim Straker, Herman Miller's chief marketing officer. "Together, we'll develop high-quality solutions that provide gamers and esports athletes with the utmost support and comfort."

This is part of a larger trend of non-gaming companies trying to tap into the lucrative esports industry. Puma now has "active gaming footwear" (aka socks), and Louis Vutton's League of Legends line includes a $5,650 biker jacket. Gaming chairs in particular can be big-ticket items, with Acer's Predator Thronos Air selling for $14,000. Herman Miller and Logitech G will face growing competition from companies like Acer and even Nissan -- the automaker once considered car-themed gaming chairs.