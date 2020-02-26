Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: SpaceX

SpaceX approved to build Starship factory and research hub in LA

Musk wants Starship to take its first orbital test flight this year.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SpaceX

SpaceX has been given the final go ahead to build its Starship manufacturing plant in the Port of Los Angeles. Authorities granted the company a permit for the facility by a unanimous 12-0 vote, allowing Elon Musk and his team to push on with the development of technology designed to take humans to the moon and Mars.

SpaceX has pursued the permit for some time after first identifying and subsequently leasing the site back in 2018. As Reuters notes, the company has the option to terminate the permit within 180 days, and indeed, it canceled a similar permit two years ago when it moved the initial phase of the Starship project to Texas. However, the Los Angeles Port site brings Starship development closer to SpaceX's headquarters in LA, and written into the permit contract is the option to expand the site from 12.5 acres to 19 acres, so it seems SpaceX is committed to the location.

Councilman Joe Buscaino, whose district includes the port, said, "It's crazy that here we are in 2020 preparing ourselves to send people to Mars, and it's going to happen in our backyard. We are becoming a spaceport." There won't be any launches taking place at the site, however -- the facility will be used only for research, design and the creation of components. According to Musk, the Starship will be ready for its first test flight later on this year.

Source: Reuters
In this article: Elon Musk, facility, Los Angeles, Mars, moon, Port, research, site, space, SpaceX, Starship, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

EasyMile forced to suspend autonomous shuttle rides in 10 US states

EasyMile forced to suspend autonomous shuttle rides in 10 US states

View
NYT: $100 million US phone surveillance program produced two unique leads

NYT: $100 million US phone surveillance program produced two unique leads

View
Facebook buys the VR game maker behind 'Asgard's Wrath'

Facebook buys the VR game maker behind 'Asgard's Wrath'

View
Fujifilm's new flagship X-T4 camera has in-body stabilization

Fujifilm's new flagship X-T4 camera has in-body stabilization

View
Virgin Galactic will let people hop to the front of the line for tickets

Virgin Galactic will let people hop to the front of the line for tickets

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr