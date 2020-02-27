Latest in Gear

Image credit: Evan Rodgers / Engadget

Bose Frames work with Microsoft's navigation tech for the blind

The tech takes advantage of the Bose Frames variety of internal sensors.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Evan Rodgers / Engadget

When they came out last year, the Bose Frames were an interesting, albeit unfinished showcase of what a company could do by fusing together smartglasses and headphones. We didn't think Bose's experiment was a consistent success, but clearly the wearable had potential. Microsoft certainly thinks so.

The company has added the Bose Frames to the list of devices its Soundscape app supports. If you're not familiar with the software, it provides audio cues to help visually impaired people navigate around cities. Microsoft has been working on the technology for the better part of a decade.

While Microsoft doesn't offer comparisons, it appears the app is able to deliver more detailed instructions on Bose Frames than some of the other devices where the company has made it available. The wearable features a nine-axis head-motion sensor that allows the app to know the exact orientation of your face. In this way, it's able to provide detailed instructions as it tries to help you navigate the world. Microsoft claims people who had a chance to use the Bose Frames with Soundscape reporting they felt "significantly more aware of their surroundings.

Thankfully, you don't need to invest in a pair of Bose Frames to take advantage of Soundscape. In 2018, Microsoft made the tech available through a free iOS app. Still, the addition of the tech to the Bose Frames speaks to the kind of capabilities we can expect from smartglasses in the future.

Source: Microsoft
In this article: audio, av, blind, blindness, Bose, Bose Frames, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, soundscape, Visual Impairment, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Bose Frames work with Microsoft's navigation tech for the blind

Bose Frames work with Microsoft's navigation tech for the blind

View
YouTube TV to drop Fox regional sports channels following Sinclair dispute

YouTube TV to drop Fox regional sports channels following Sinclair dispute

View
Microsoft won't be at GDC because of coronavirus

Microsoft won't be at GDC because of coronavirus

View
Walmart+ is the retailer's latest attempt to take on Amazon Prime

Walmart+ is the retailer's latest attempt to take on Amazon Prime

View
'GTA Online' gets competitive F1 racing today

'GTA Online' gets competitive F1 racing today

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr