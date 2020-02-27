Latest in Gear

Image credit: Electrosmith

Daisy is a tiny $29 computer for building custom musical instruments

It's the size of a stick of gum.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
2h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Electrosmith

Coding your own musical instruments just got a lot more convenient. Music tech company Electrosmith has launched the Daisy, an open source microcomputer packed with everything you need to code your own pedals, synth, modules and instruments -- and it's the size of a stick of gum.

The tiny Arduino-like board features two channels of line level audio, MIDI connectivity, 64MB of SDRAM and a built-in micro USB port. According to Electrosmith, it boasts a latency of under 1ms, which is eye-wateringly fast, and it supports a host of programming languages, including C++, Arduino, Max/MSP and Pure Data -- the latter two of which are popular go-tos for building audio processors.

Daisy board

The tiny, feature packed board is currently available on Kickstarter (which is already well past its initial funding goal) for an extremely reasonable $29, although higher pledges will also net you one of the four Daisy-powered devices Electrosmith has created to help music makers get started. These include a breakout board (the Daisy Pod), a guitar pedal (Daisy Petal), a Eurorack module (Daisy Patch) and a desktop synth (Daisy Field). Or you can get the whole bundle as a "Garden" pledge for $999.

Obviously Daisy's main purpose is music creation, but Electrosmith is keen to position the board as a STEM learning tool as well, noting in its Kickstarter blurb its applications in computer science, maths and engineering -- so it's likely to be as popular with kids as it is DIY music enthusiasts. The all or nothing Kickstarter campaign runs until March 26th, with shipments expected in April.

Source: Kickstarter
In this article: Arduino, code, Daisy, design, development board, diy, do it yourself, doityourself, Electrosmith, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, instruments, Kickstarter, music, STEM
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The $35 Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with double the RAM

The $35 Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with double the RAM

View
FCC begins collecting data to help carriers replace Huawei and ZTE hardware

FCC begins collecting data to help carriers replace Huawei and ZTE hardware

View
Volkswagen's 2021 GTI adds a hybrid powertrain and tech-filled interior

Volkswagen's 2021 GTI adds a hybrid powertrain and tech-filled interior

View
Google Earth finally works on Firefox, Edge and Opera browsers

Google Earth finally works on Firefox, Edge and Opera browsers

View
'Predator: Hunting Grounds' multiplayer trial kicks off March 27th

'Predator: Hunting Grounds' multiplayer trial kicks off March 27th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr