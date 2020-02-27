The Morning After: Herman Miller's first gaming chair

Huh.Rian Johnson: Apple won't let movie villains use iPhones on camera

Did the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out just reveal a secret way to tell who is or isn't a villain? In a video for Vanity Fair, Johnson explained that Apple "lets you use iPhones in movies but, and this is very pivotal if you're ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera." We're guessing there were no such strings when Apple gave him a sneak peek at the iPhone 11.

Just get a 4K Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick for it.Optoma CinemaX P1 review: A stunning 4K projector with terrible apps

Considering a projector purchase? Time to move on from that elderly HDTV? Optoma's 4K projector is a strong contender. Short-throw laser projectors promise fewer compromises than long-throw models, and Optoma's $3,700 CinemaX P1 delivers on that. According to Steve Dent, it offers very high brightness, good contrast levels and excellent color accuracy, especially with HDR content. Best of all, you get an image up to 120 inches in size for a fraction the price of a comparable TV.

The biggest flaw is with the built-in streaming apps, which don't work in 4K. However, that's easily resolved with the purchase of a 4K streaming stick or 4K Blu-ray player.

Including digital dollhouses.Everything you missed at Toy Fair 2020

Baby Yoda, a scaled-down Cybertruck and the return of Tiger Electronics handheld games. Kris Naudus has the full rundown for you right here.

A flat fee to repair anything that's wrong with it.Could you live with this budget Android for four years?

Looking for an environmentally conscious smartphone? Teracube is an Android smartphone with a four-year premium care warranty. It would only cost around $300, and the phone would be completely covered for four years. Cracked display? Blocked charging port? Bad battery? No matter what happens to it, you can pay a flat fee of $39 to send it back and get a refurbished version in return. Teracube would then attempt to repair your old one and either resell or ship it to another customer who might've broken their phone.

The specs are decent enough, and the vision is admirable, but could you keep the same phone for that long?

Former Konami employee Kazuhisa Hashimoto was 61.The creator of the Konami Code has died

Up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a and start. It's the most famous cheat code in all of gaming -- and one of the only ones I can recall. Its creator, former Konami employee Kazuhisa Hashimoto, has sadly died, aged 61. The code has become a cultural touchstone, hidden in countless games, Canadian currency, song lyrics and, well, Fortnite.

