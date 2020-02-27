Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft won't be at GDC because of coronavirus

The company joins Sony, Facebook and others in ditching the San Francisco show.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Microsoft

Microsoft is skipping the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this year, citing concerns about the global coronavirus outbreak. It isn't the only company to bow out of GDC 2020: Sony, Facebook, Kojima Productions and Unity Technologies previously announced they would miss the show in order to keep their employees and attendees as safe as possible. GDC is scheduled to run from March 16th to the 20th.

"After a close review of guidance by global health authorities and out of an abundance of caution, we've made the difficult decision to withdraw from participating at Game Developers Conference 2020 in San Francisco," Microsoft said in a blog post. "The health and safety of players, developers, employees, and our partners around the world is our top priority. Especially as the world is experiencing growing public health risks associated with coronavirus (COVID-19)."

Similar concerns led to the full-on cancellation of Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020, which was scheduled to begin today. Facebook also canned its F8 developer conference, originally due to kick off on May 5th, over "growing concerns" around coronavirus.

Microsoft will host a digital event on the Game Stack website March 16th through 18th to replace its GDC presence. Here, developers will deliver the majority of Microsoft's planned GDC talks, streamed live and available on-demand. The company's Gaming for Everyone events, which promote diversity and inclusion in the industry, have been canceled altogether.

"While we won't be able to bring our G4E events online, we remain committed to celebrating and amplifying our diverse communities in gaming throughout the year," Microsoft said.

Today, Unity Technologies also announced its decision to skip GDC over coronavirus concerns. The company will showcase its GDC lineup online, with more information expected in the coming weeks.

GDC organizers have said the show will go on, and there are no plans to offer coronavirus-related refunds.

Coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide and killed nearly 3,000 people. It's spread outside of its origin point in mainland China since the outbreak began in late December 2019, and there are confirmed cases in Iran, Italy, France, South Korea, the United States and other countries.

Source: Game Stack Blog
In this article: business, coronavirus, gaming, gdc, gdc 2020, microsoft, personal computing, personalcomputing, san francisco, video games, Xbox
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Peloton settles music licensing lawsuit over its exercise videos

Peloton settles music licensing lawsuit over its exercise videos

View
Spotify redesign makes it easier to play, favorite and download music

Spotify redesign makes it easier to play, favorite and download music

View
New Powerbeats wireless headphones appear to be on the way

New Powerbeats wireless headphones appear to be on the way

View
The latest Timex smartwatch has 25-day battery life

The latest Timex smartwatch has 25-day battery life

View
Is the Roku Ultra your favorite streaming device?

Is the Roku Ultra your favorite streaming device?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr