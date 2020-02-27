Latest in Gear

Spotify redesign makes it easier to play, favorite and download music

Beginning today, iOS users will noticed a few changes in the mobile app.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Today, Spotify is rolling out three new icons in its iOS app. The icons are meant to make it easier to add albums to your playlists, download albums to listen offline and quickly shuffle songs.

Free and Premium subscribers will see a new row in the center of their screen, just above an album's tracklist. A large green shuffle button will let you shuffle an album's tracks with one click. You can tap the heart icon to "like" an album, or tap the download icon, which should be pretty self-explanatory.

Spotify will also show a track's cover art in all views, except "Album," and it will display the heart icon next to tracks you've favorited. Both changes are meant to make it easier to find your favorite songs. Spotify didn't mention when Android users might see the new icons, but according to 9to5Google, Spotify is working on a similar Android update that should be ready "soon."

Source: Spotify
Coverage: 9to5Google
