Last year Volkswagen unveiled its new eighth-generation Golf, and now for the Geneva Motor Show it's revealing some performance-tuned variants.

The good news is that the 2021 GTI has more horsepower inside with an updated EA888 engine that manages 245hp, up from 228 in the previous model. It also includes the Golf's new "Digital Cockpit" that ditches analog dials for a 10.25-inch display and 10-inch navigation system, plus ambient lighting with 30 available colors.