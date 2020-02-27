YouTube TV to drop Fox regional sports channels following Sinclair dispute

Like with many carriage disputes, though, there's plenty of he-said-she-said squabbling where both sides portray the other as the villain. YES Network was "not optimistic" it would reach a deal by a February 28th cutoff despite "efforts to negotiate," and characterized this as a loss that would deprive fans of the Brooklyn Nets' remaining season and the start of the Yankees' season. It pointed subscribers to AT&T TV Now and Hulu With Live TV as alternatives if they couldn't bear to be without in-depth NYC sports coverage.

This kind of fight is all too common in the conventional TV space, but it's still relatively rare in the streaming-only world. Typically, services like YouTube TV and others have been willing to raise rates rather than risk losing important channels. Clearly, YouTube has had enough -- while it probably can't stop the price creep that's all too common with TV, it appears uncomfortable with hiking prices much further.