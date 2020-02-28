Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon is the next to pull out of GDC over coronavirus fears

There will be an online event in its place.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The annual Game Developers Conference just lost another big-name tech company due to coronavirus worries. Amazon Web Services has pulled out of the 2020 show in response to "continued concerns over COVID-19." In its place, Amazon is planning a "global online event" in May that will show what its AWS Game Tech team was originally going to debut in person along with some extras. You'll hear more about it in the weeks ahead, Amazon said.

On top of this, Amazon has also begun restricting "non-essential" employee travel in the US after doing the same in China in January.

The internet giant joins Facebook, Sony, EA, Epic Games, Microsoft, Kojima Productions and Unity Technologies among the major brands exiting GDC. This won't necessarily lead to GDC shutting down, as there are still numerous developers (including larger ones like Google) committed to the event. A GDC spokesperson recently told The Verge that the event would move "forward as planned." However, it's safe to say the event will take on a very different tone than it has in recent years, assuming it goes ahead -- the focus will be more on indies.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Amazon Game Tech Blog
Coverage: The Verge, CNBC
In this article: amazon, coronavirus, covid-19, developer, games, gaming, gdc, gdc2020, health, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' has more customization options than ever

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' has more customization options than ever

View
Amazon is the next to pull out of GDC over coronavirus fears

Amazon is the next to pull out of GDC over coronavirus fears

View
Five small smart devices that can prevent major home damage

Five small smart devices that can prevent major home damage

View
How to buy a mirrorless camera lens in 2020

How to buy a mirrorless camera lens in 2020

View
Twitter verified a fake congressional candidate created by a teenager

Twitter verified a fake congressional candidate created by a teenager

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr