Image credit: Amazon

Amazon's 'Tales from the Loop' trailer is a moving Stålenhag painting

The show will be available for streaming on April 3rd.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago
Comments
Amazon has revealed that Prime Video's upcoming sci-fi series Tales from the Loop will premiere on April 3rd -- and it has bundled that announcement with a trailer. The eight-episode show is based on the paintings of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, who's known for making illustrations that combine stereotypical Swedish landscape with futuristic elements like robots and other advanced technologies. Stålenhag's illustrations have been published in artbooks and even served as the basis for an alternate '80s universe tabletop RPG also entitled Tales from the Loop.

The series, in particular, revolves around a town that's built above "The Loop," a supermassive particle accelerator that can make things previously only possible in science fiction possible in real life. It was created by Nathaniel Halpern (Legion), but Stålenhag will co-executive produce with Matt Reeves (10 Cloverfield Lane, The Batman, War for the Planet of the Apes). The show will star Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Iron Man 3), Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Game of Thrones), among other actors.

You can watch Tales from the Loop's trailer below:

Source: YouTube
In this article: amazon, entertainment, internet, Prime Video, Tales from the Loop
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon's 'Tales from the Loop' trailer is a moving Stålenhag painting

