Facebook’s 3D photos no longer require portrait mode

Facebook's 3D photos are now available to a lot more people. The feature, first introduced in 2018, adds a 3D effect so image subjects appear to "move" independently of the background as you scroll past in your News Feed. But, until now, it's only been compatible with photos taken in portrait mode, which is typically only available on phones with dual-camera setups.
Now, with the help of AI, the company says it can convert plain old 2D images into 3D photos even if your phone doesn't have portrait mode. To do this, the company trained a neural network to "estimate a distance from the camera for each pixel," essentially allowing it to guess the depth data you previously needed an additional camera.