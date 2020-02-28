Hillary Clinton is launching her own podcast

Clinton herself was inspired to develop a show by other podcasts, Politico says, particularly ones which had her as a guest in the past. She was apparently struck by how different a long podcast interview feels compared to short TV and radio guestings when she and daughter Chelsea Clinton sat with Conan O'Brien for Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. Clinton reportedly enjoyed the relaxed environment at Howard Stern's studio when he had her as a guest, as well, to the point that they ended up recording for two-and-a-half hours.

The show doesn't have a launch date yet -- more information is expected in the coming weeks -- but podcast veterans Kathleen Russo (creator of Alec Baldwin's Here's the Thing) and Julie Subrin are said to be producing it. Clinton has reportedly already started recording from a studio in Manhattan and will feature chats with "people of grit and determination."