'Quiplash 3' is coming to Jackbox's Party Pack 7 this fall

Since the original version of Quiplash launched in 2015, it has become the Jackbox's most popular game. It was the first of the company's offerings to feature an audience participation component, allowing up to 10,000 people beyond the main three to eight players to join in the fun.

In Quiplash and Quiplash 2, you and your friends use your phones and go to Jackbox's browser-based portal and enter a room code to join the game. In each of the three rounds, you have to come up with funny answers to two prompts. Then, your quips are pit against each another player who received the same question. Everyone else in the room (or tuned in through the room code) votes for their favorite. The option with the most votes wins a thousand points. If you've played Cards Against Humanity this will sound similar, except Jackbox is a console-based game and requires that one of the players has bought it and can host it on a big shared screen.

All generations of the Party Pack are available across a wide variety of platforms, including the Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox and a few smart TVs. CEO Mike Bilner told Engadget Quiplash 3 will be the only sequel in Party Pack 7. "The remaining four games that will be in pack seven will be brand new IP," he said, and that the new bundle will likely arrive on all existing platforms "with the potential for more". If you're looking for new activities to do with your friends at your next gathering and don't want to wait till the fall, you can already buy the first six sets on your preferred platform. Happy parties!