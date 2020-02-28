Image credit: Engadget

Latest in Gear

    Image credit: Engadget

    Engadget Podcast: Reviewing Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra

    This is your 5G king?
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    36m ago
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Sponsored Links

    This week, it's all about Samsung's chonky boi, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Cherlynn gives us a preview of her review for the new flagship phone -- including its 5G performance in NYC and its "100X" camera -- while Devindra wonders what's the point of an incredibly heavy $1,400 brick. Also, we chat about how the coronavirus is continuing to affect the tech world (and why that's not stopping anytime soon.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: Clearview AI, Engadget Podcast, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, Hyperboom, mobile, podcast, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Popular on Engadget

    Amazon's 'Tales from the Loop' trailer is a moving Stålenhag painting

    Amazon's 'Tales from the Loop' trailer is a moving Stålenhag painting

    View
    The Morning After: Meeting Citroën's tiny two-seater EV

    The Morning After: Meeting Citroën's tiny two-seater EV

    View
    The rise of cloud computing has had a smaller climate impact than feared

    The rise of cloud computing has had a smaller climate impact than feared

    View
    Geneva Motor Show canceled over coronavirus fears

    Geneva Motor Show canceled over coronavirus fears

    View
    Vivo’s new concept phone comes with a 'gimbal camera'

    Vivo’s new concept phone comes with a 'gimbal camera'

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr