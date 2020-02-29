YouTube TV, Sinclair keep Fox sports channels on as they negotiate

On Thursday YouTube TV announced that subscribers would lose access to Fox regional sports networks and the YES network because it couldn't reach a new deal with their owner, Sinclair Broadcasting (they got there as a part of Disney's deal to buy Fox, which required selling off the sports networks). Now the deadline of February 29th has arrived, and the channels are still on.

Per the Team YouTube Twitter account, the two companies have arranged an extension while they keep working on a new deal, so we'll have to wait and see if this arrangement lasts or whether the carriage dispute actually leads to some blacked-out channels.