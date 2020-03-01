Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Vladimir Gerdo via Getty Images

After Math: Steven Seagal-like longevity

Look at him go. A dynamo of motion.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
4h ago
Vladimir Gerdo via Getty Images

Say what you will about Steven Seagal but the '80s action star is still somehow able to draw headlines in 2020, even when he's not premiering his latest passion project. Granted, yes, those headlines most recently have involved the SEC and a $314,000 settlement for him not disclosing that his endorsements for a digital currency were compensated for by the company selling them. Regardless, let's take a look at some more headlines of surprisingly persistent products from this past week.

The latest Timex smartwatch has 25-day battery life

The R300 GPS from Timex provides essential health tracking solutions for fitness enthusiasts with a runtime that rivals a lunar cycle. Of course that's only if you use the onboard GPS for 20 hours or less over those few weeks.

Facial recognition startup Clearview AI says its full client list was stolen

What's the German word for "That thing that people had repeatedly warned you was going to happen, just happened"?

Peloton settles music licensing lawsuit over its exercise videos

It's been a long year but virtual spin class attendees can once again get out of their saddles and boogie with confidence. Peloton this week announced that it had reached a settlement with the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA), which had initially asked for $150 million in compensation. Details on the exact figures of the settlement haven't yet been disclosed.

Classic 'Oprah Winfrey Show' episodes return in podcast form

I don't know what you've been doing for the past 25-plus years of your life but Oprah's been out here inspiring and motivating the masses. Now her classic daytime television show is back, in a new format for a new generation: podcasts! The first ten audio episodes, a curated set, drop Tuesday on iTunes. Don't make her get the bees.

Google Translate adds languages for the first time in four years

Google's available library of digital languages is once again growing after a multi-year hiatus. The company unveiled five new languages for its Translate app including Kinyarwanda, Odia, Tata, Turkmen and Uyghur. That's 108 languages down, and just 7,009 known native tongues left to go!

In this article: apple, av, clearview ai, google, oprah, oprah winfrey, peloton, r300, stevenseagal, timex, tomorrow, translate
After Math: Steven Seagal-like longevity

