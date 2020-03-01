After Math: Steven Seagal-like longevity

The R300 GPS from Timex provides essential health tracking solutions for fitness enthusiasts with a runtime that rivals a lunar cycle. Of course that's only if you use the onboard GPS for 20 hours or less over those few weeks.

It's been a long year but virtual spin class attendees can once again get out of their saddles and boogie with confidence. Peloton this week announced that it had reached a settlement with the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA), which had initially asked for $150 million in compensation. Details on the exact figures of the settlement haven't yet been disclosed.

I don't know what you've been doing for the past 25-plus years of your life but Oprah's been out here inspiring and motivating the masses. Now her classic daytime television show is back, in a new format for a new generation: podcasts! The first ten audio episodes, a curated set, drop Tuesday on iTunes. Don't make her get the bees.

Google's available library of digital languages is once again growing after a multi-year hiatus. The company unveiled five new languages for its Translate app including Kinyarwanda, Odia, Tata, Turkmen and Uyghur. That's 108 languages down, and just 7,009 known native tongues left to go!