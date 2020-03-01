NASA wants students' help designing tech for the Moon and Mars

The awards will be relatively modest at $15,000 to $50,000, but NASA stressed that this doesn't necessarily involve tangible products. It can also involve research that fills "knowledge gaps" or reduces risks, for instance. Proposals are due by April 24th.

The competition may not lead to a major breakthrough in NASA's Moon and Mars expeditions. However, competitions like this have developed inflatable airlock modules and other concepts that could play important roles. M2M X-Hab could let NASA focus on the broader problems involved with traveling to and surviving in places beyond Earth.