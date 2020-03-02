Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Apple will pay up to $500 million to settle lawsuit over throttled iPhones

Owners of older iPhones can expect to get about $25 per device.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Apple will pay up to $500 million to settle one of the US lawsuits that came out of the company throttling older iPhones, according to Reuters. Depending on how many people ultimately try to take part in the settlement, you could get about $25 per phone, with a minimum of $310 million earmarked for consumers.

The settlement covers US iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus and SE models that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later. It also includes the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus if they ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21st, 2017.

According to Reuters, the lawyers who took on the case plan to seek up to $93 million in legal fees, plus up to $1.5 million in expenses. They called the payments "considerable by any degree," adding that they're "fair, reasonable, and adequate." We've reached out to Apple for comment to get its take on the settlement, and we'll update this article when we hear back from the company.

The lawsuit dates back to 2017 when Apple admitted it intentionally slowed down older iPhones with aging batteries to prevent them from shutting down. At the time, as an apology for its lack of transparency, the company temporarily lowered the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements from $79 to $29. Approximately 11 million iPhone owners took advantage of the promotion, which ended up hurting the company's bottom line.

Source: Reuters
In this article: apple, battery, business, gear, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, lawsuit, mobile, throttling
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype collapsed on itself this weekend

SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype collapsed on itself this weekend

View
Twitter pulls out of SXSW 2020 over virus fears

Twitter pulls out of SXSW 2020 over virus fears

View
NASA accepts applications for astronauts for the first time in four years

NASA accepts applications for astronauts for the first time in four years

View
Apple's HomePod slashed to $200 at Best Buy

Apple's HomePod slashed to $200 at Best Buy

View
Google algorithm lets robots teach themselves to walk

Google algorithm lets robots teach themselves to walk

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr