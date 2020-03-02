AT&T's cord-cutting TV streaming service rolls out across the US

The box is free to subscribers (although additional devices cost $120), can record up to 500 hours of TV and comes with Netflix and other streaming apps, much like Comcast's X1 cable box. Channel-wise, you can expect everything you'd find on DirecTV, although the new service doesn't have NFL Sunday Ticket. You don't need to be an AT&T internet or wireless customer to sign up.

So considering its similarities to an already-existing service, why bother launching AT&T TV at all? Costs, mainly, and declining viewing figures. As The Wall Street Journal reports, more than five million households in the US cut the pay-TV cord in 2019 -- the majority of which were DirecTV customers. Meanwhile, satellite TV involves fairly steep customer acquisition costs, namely in the form of gear installation. AT&T TV hardware, by comparison , can be self-installed by users.

A basic AT&T TV package starts at $50 a month for a two-year contract. Like DirecTV, there are various upgrades and bolt-ons, and if you're an existing AT&T customer, some discounts to be had as well. And, one of the main draws for those looking to cut the cord: no annual contract. Pay month-to-month, and cancel whenever it suits.