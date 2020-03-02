Latest in Entertainment

BBC Studios is the next to pour money into Pocket Casts

NPR and public radio groups bought the podcasting platform in 2018.
BBC Studios is the latest public media group to support Pocket Casts. Today, the free-to-download podcasting platform announced an investment from BBC Studios, as well as new funding from its existing public media partners: NPR, WNYC Studios and WBEZ Chicago.

"This new partnership with BBC Studios enables Pocket Casts to further our goal of creating the world's best podcasting platform, for both listeners and publishers," said Pocket Casts CEO Owen Grover, former iHeartRadio and Clear Channel vice president.

A few years ago, NPR, WNYC Studios and WBEZ Chicago teamed up to buy Pocket Casts, one of our preferred options for multi-platform podcast streaming. Their goal was to improve the podcast discover experience and help creators find new audiences.

"Now, with BBC Studios' investment, Pocket Casts continues to differentiate itself as a global audio platform focused on independent voices, supporting producers and preserving the intimacy of the medium," the company wrote in a press release.

This may also have something to do with Spotify's attempts to dominate the podcast market. Last year, Spotify acquired Anchor, Gimlet and Parcast, and already this year, it has acquired the Ringer, a popular sports and culture media company. BBC Studios' investment is an example what other major players are doing to battle Spotify's continued push into the podcast market.

