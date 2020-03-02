Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Kojima Productions

'Death Stranding' comes to PC on June 2nd

Complete with "content" from Half-Life.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Kojima Productions

Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima's latest videogame turn movie opus, will arrive on Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 2nd. According to Kojima Productions and 505 Games, the PC version will feature a new photo mode, as well as support for ultrawide monitors and high frames rates. Most intriguingly of all, however, it will include "content" from Valve's seminal first-person shooter, Half-Life.

We don't know the exact form that content will take shape, but at the very least, protagonist Sam Bridges will be able to accessorize his uniform with a stylish head crab. Perhaps we'll also see some tie-in to the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx? The possibilities for cross-franchise Easter eggs are limitless when Kojima is involved.

While we knew the PC release of Death Stranding would come out sometime this summer, the short amount of time the game has spent as a PlayStation 4 exclusive still comes as a surprise. After all, it was only this past November that the game was Sony's big fall release.

Source: Kojima Productions, 505 Games
In this article: 505 games, av, death stranding, epic games store, gaming, hideo kojima, personal computing, personalcomputing, sony, Steam, videogames
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype collapsed on itself this weekend

SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype collapsed on itself this weekend

View
Twitter pulls out of SXSW 2020 over virus fears

Twitter pulls out of SXSW 2020 over virus fears

View
NASA accepts applications for astronauts for the first time in four years

NASA accepts applications for astronauts for the first time in four years

View
Apple's HomePod slashed to $200 at Best Buy

Apple's HomePod slashed to $200 at Best Buy

View
Google algorithm lets robots teach themselves to walk

Google algorithm lets robots teach themselves to walk

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr