What's on TV this week: 'Castlevania' and Pixar movies in 4K

This week FX's tie-up with Hulu begins, and it's streaming the first couple episodes of Devs. On Netflix, a big week of releases includes the Mark Wahlberg-starring movie Spenser Confidential, season three of its animated Castlevania series, and season two of the cooking show Ugly Delicious. The Division 2 players can imagine surviving a global pandemic by trying out the new Warlords of New York DLC add-on and Hulu has season one of its Hillary series.

For movie fans, there's a new boxed set of Sergio Leone westerns on Blu-ray, and the release of several more Pixar flicks on 4K Blu-ray: A Bug's Life, Monsters Inc / Monsters University, Up and Wall E. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).