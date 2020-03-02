Netflix is hosting a live comedy festival in Los Angeles this spring

100+ live shows. LA's most iconic venues. One packed week. Netflix Is A Joke Fest is no joke. pic.twitter.com/sIt0jZjx09 — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 2, 2020

Comedians including Pete Davidson, Jamie Foxx, Arsenio Hall, Norm Macdonald, David Letterman, Amy Schumer, Michelle Wolf and Ali Wong are slated to perform. They'll take the stage in venues like The Hollywood Bowl, Wilshire Ebell Theater, The Regent and The Orpheum Theater.

One event, "The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up," will feature comedy by Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin of Grace and Frankie will host an evening of stand-up with an all-female lineup.

Netflix has invested heavily in comedy specials, and it has tons of great talent to work with. Creating an in-person experience makes sense for live comedy, but this is still a big step for Netflix.