Pininfarina debuts ultra-rare $2.9 million version of its electric hypercar

Like many super-rare cars, Pininfarina is also playing up the craftsmanship and cosmetics. The Anniversario will be hand-built in Cambiano with a new Grigio Antonelliano color option, unique leather and Alcantara seats and loads of engraving and labels to remind everyone that you bought a special edition.

There's just one problem: you probably won't get it even if you're rolling in cash. The €2.6 million (about $2.9 million) price tag is an obstacle in itself, but Pininfarina is also making just five examples of the Anniversario. If you're fortunate enough to have the option of placing an order, it might already be too late. Otherwise, you'll just have to 'settle' for one of the 147 other Battistas that will start reaching customers in late 2020. It's a tremendous hardship, we know.