Amazon confirms first coronavirus diagnosis among US employees

Bloomberg reports that Amazon emailed workers to let them know an employee had tested positive for coronavirus. The company confirmed the employee worked in Seattle, at its South Lake Union office and went home sick on February 25th. They're not the first Amazon employee confirmed to test positive for the virus, after two people in Italy, and the company has already limited travel plans and backed out of events like GDC.

The location of Amazon's headquarters made it more likely to be one of the first large companies with a confirmed case in the US, with all nine confirmed deaths from COVID-19 occurring in Washington. In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said "We're supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine."