Apple may introduce a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro with a mini-LED screen

The analyst was also more specific about other devices in line for mini-LED upgrades. He expected a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro with the new display tech as well as updated versions of the basic iPad, iPad mini and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (what, no 11-inch model?). And yes, the iMac Pro would finally get a refresh where mini-LED would play a role.

Just when these systems would arrive this year is another story. Kuo expected the iMac Pro in the fourth quarter, but wasn't specific about the rest. You could be waiting months for some of these devices, provided the claims are accurate in the first place. Still, this might be reassuring -- especially if you want a smaller MacBook Pro but don't want to take a chance on the 13-inch system's butterfly keyboard.