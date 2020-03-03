Latest in Gear

Google cancels I/O developer conference amid coronavirus fears

It's the latest tech conference to be axed.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
37m ago
Google has cancelled I/O, its annual developer conference, citing coronavirus concerns. The tech giant has sent out an email to all attendees informing them of the decision. I/O 2020 was set to be held from May 12th to the 14th at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. According to the email, all guests will receive a refund by March 13th, and will be automatically granted an option to purchase a I/O 2021 ticket.

"Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre," the email states. "Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community. We'll continue to update the Google I/O website."

I/O is the latest conference to be cancelled in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Facebook cancelled F8, its own developer conference, last week. Mobile World Congress, the Game Developer's Conference, and the Geneva Motor Show has been axed as well. Even though SXSW 2020 is slated to continue, companies like Twitter and Facebook have pulled out of the annual gathering in Austin, Texas.

Source: Android Police
