'Connected' is a kids' movie about the dangers of tech obsession

Connected starts as a story about a dad upset that his kids spend too much time on their devices. He attempts to change that by taking them on a family road trip, but things change quickly when robots turn evil and technology as a whole seems to revolt.

What makes Connected more interesting is that it's being produced by Christopher Miller and Philip Lord, who both worked on The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It's directed by Michael Rianda, the creative director behind Gravity Falls. Connected will build on the Into the Spider-Verse animation tech and offer a "more sophisticated take on tech than 'phone bad,'" Miller said in a tweet.

Wanna see a groundbreaking animation art style? A hilarious, emotional story? A more sophisticated take on tech than "phone bad"? Or just the antics of a walleyed pug?

All that & more are in CONNECTED.

From Gravity Falls Director @michaelrianda & produced by @philiplord & me!

Connected will arrive in theaters on September 18th.