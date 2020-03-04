The Morning After: Amazon's accelerated one-day shipping

Goodbye doesn't mean forever.The gadgets that refuse to die

As Sonos most recently proved, your gadgets weren't meant to live forever. Any Engadget editor will point out his or her drawer or cupboard (or wardrobe) filled with tech from yesteryear. Not every device is an iPhone or an Amazon Echo, and for things that didn't quite make an impact (or get a second chance), once software or service support dies, the end is nigh. Well, most of the time. Nicole Lee discovers the gadgets that rose from the dead.

And, presumably, an updated keyboard.Apple may introduce a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro with a mini-LED screen

Now that Apple delivered a 16-inch MacBook Pro, the smaller Pro laptop is in line for an upgrade. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro in 2020 with a 14.1-inch model using a mini-LED screen that would promise higher contrast ratios, wider color ranges and other image quality boosts.

A new generation of chips should add hyperthreading across the entire lineup.Intel's 10th-gen desktop CPUs are coming soon, according to a Dell ad

Comet Lake CPUs from Intel appear to be just around the corner, ready to take on AMD's Ryzen chips, according to a (now-removed) Dell video on YouTube. The trailer promoted a redesigned XPS desktop for 2020, which is interesting because so far, we've only seen 10th-gen Intel consumer chips in mobile form on laptops. Expect that to change soon.

Track Package-equipped sedans will start shipping in April.Tesla begins selling a $5,500 track package for the Model 3

The Model 3 Track Package comes with 20-inch Zero-G Performance wheels, stickier Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and high-performance brake pads and will cost track enthusiasts $5,500, including installation. The company invited some YouTubers to test out the hardware upgrades and its Track Mode V2 software update with custom driving modes, hotlap recording and more.

The Big Picture.NASA maps show the effect of a quarantine on air pollution

Around the start of 2020, Chinese authorities confirmed a new coronavirus similar to those that caused the SARS and MERS outbreaks. By January 23rd, the government had shut down all transportation into and out of Wuhan, closing local businesses and factories in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. An additional effect of this was a significant reduction in air pollution.

NASA's NO2 maps of the region during the same period show very light levels of pollution (as blue, rather than yellow and red) on the maps. Another key indicator of pollution, ozone, shows a similar result, according to NASA.

But wait, there's more...

