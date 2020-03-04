Apple reportedly warns stores of iPhone replacement shortages

We've asked Apple for comment.

The company's factory partners only briefly stopped manufacturing to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, but there has already been evidence of strain on Apple's inventory across multiple fronts. iPhone 11 volumes have reportedly shrunk slightly worldwide, while the iPad Pro has also suffered shortages. Limited stock for replacement iPhones would be the most conspicuous sign of trouble, however, as it's something you might notice even if you have no intention of upgrading in the near future.