Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Apple reportedly warns stores of iPhone replacement shortages

The coronavirus outbreak may hurt supplies for weeks.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
53m ago
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Apple's coronavirus-related iPhone supply shortage might cause problems if you total your handset in the near future. Apple store workers talking to Bloomberg say they've been warned that replacement iPhones will be in low supply for up to two to four weeks. Reps can reportedly mail out replacements and offer loaner iPhones in the meantime, but there's no guarantee you'll walk out of a Genius appointment with a brand new device in hand.

We've asked Apple for comment.

The company's factory partners only briefly stopped manufacturing to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, but there has already been evidence of strain on Apple's inventory across multiple fronts. iPhone 11 volumes have reportedly shrunk slightly worldwide, while the iPad Pro has also suffered shortages. Limited stock for replacement iPhones would be the most conspicuous sign of trouble, however, as it's something you might notice even if you have no intention of upgrading in the near future.

Via: 9to5Mac
Source: Bloomberg
In this article: apple, apple store, coronavirus, covid-19, gear, iphone, medicine, mobile, repair, retail, smartphone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
