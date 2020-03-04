Latest in Gear

Image credit: Activision

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' has a Tamagotchi that's hungry for kills

It's called a Tomogunchi and it feeds on death.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Activision

Companion pets are a fairly standard feature in a lot of games – from Fortnite to Skyrim, you've got the option to have a furry friend accompany you on your adventure. And now Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is joining the fray. Don't expect any cute and cuddlies, though. Your operator's companion comes in the form of a Tamagotchi -- or in this case, a Tomogunchi. And you feed it with death.

Your Tomogunchi is strapped to your wrist, and comes with four moods: hungry, dirty, unruly and sleepy. But instead of keeping it happy with tasty treats and hugs -- à la the 90s -- your little guy can only be satiated with kills, objective scoring, killstreaks and wins. If your combat rampages are successful, your Tomogunchi will grow into a child, a teen and then an adult. Fail, and it'll wither and eventually die.

To get your own death-eating cohort, head to the Modern Warfare store and purchase the Tomogunchi Bundle. Yes, it'll cost you 1000 CoD Points (around $10/£8). Then, during your loadout selection, go to the Weapons tab, locate the Watch Select menu, and equip your new pal. Here's a tip: use the "Watch Interact" gesture to bank bonus charges to keep your pet happier for longer.

Via: Polygon
Source: Activision
In this article: av, Call of Duty, companion, gaming, gear, Modern Warfare, personal computing, personalcomputing, services, Tamagotchi, Tomogunchi, virtual pet, watch, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Amazon's accelerated one-day shipping

The Morning After: Amazon's accelerated one-day shipping

View
Facebook will run free WHO ads to counter coronavirus misinformation

Facebook will run free WHO ads to counter coronavirus misinformation

View
SETI@Home ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years

SETI@Home ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years

View
Amazon confirms first coronavirus diagnosis among US employees

Amazon confirms first coronavirus diagnosis among US employees

View
Ford announces an all-electric Transit cargo van for 2022

Ford announces an all-electric Transit cargo van for 2022

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr