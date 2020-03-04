'Castlevania: Symphony of the Night' unexpectedly arrives on mobile

As The Verge notes, Symphony of the Night was the first Castlevania game from writer and director Koji "Iga" Igarashi. Its launch saw the series shift away from pure action to more exploration and adventure -- a popular move that led to the production of countless homages from indie developers, and subsequently the ultra-successful Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night by Igarashi himself.

It's not clear why the mobile offering has been kept under wraps, although Castlevania doesn't need any hype to get its fans excited about a new game. Almost certainly, though, its release has been timed to coincide with the launch of season three of Netflix's anime adaptation, which arrives on March 5th.