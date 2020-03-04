'The Division 2' hits Stadia with PC cross-play on March 17th

Stadia gamers experienced this problem with Destiny 2. The lack of cross-play meant that they were only playing with other Stadia users -- of which there were few. This made matchmaking -- and progressing through the game -- difficult. With cross-play enabled on The Division 2, this shouldn't be an issue. Players will just have to link their Uplay and Stadia accounts to enable the cross-play and cross-save features.

Stadia is in desperate need of quality titles, so The Division 2 is a welcome addition to the lineup, and the cross-play functionality sweetens the deal. The plot of the game, which focuses on rebuilding the Washington D.C. area after a devastating viral outbreak also seems topical.