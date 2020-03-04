Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Google

Google's latest Stadia game studio will be run by a 'God of War' veteran

It's hoping more top talent will make Stadia compelling.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google

Google is opening another Stadia studio to create originals for its game streaming service, and it's once again tapping big-name talent to boost its chances of success. The company is adding a team in Playa Vista, California that will be run by Shannon Studstill, the former head of God of War developer SIE Santa Monica Studio -- not far away, we'd add.

There are no mentions of what Playa Vista will work on, but the focus will remain the same as it is for Stadia as a whole. Google wants games that take advantage of streaming for gameplay mechanics, not just carbon copies of the games you can already buy elsewhere.

The challenge, as before, is the health of Stadia itself. While it's still early days, the service is struggling with few games, yet-to-ship features and modest device support. Google will have to make sure there's an audience for Playa Vista's work -- the developer might not last long if there's only a limited number of players when its first game is ready.

Source: Google
In this article: cloud gaming, game streaming, gaming, google, internet, santa monica studio, services, shannon studstill, sie santa monica studio, stadia
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Get a Play:1 speaker for $99 in Sonos’ certified refurbished sale

Get a Play:1 speaker for $99 in Sonos’ certified refurbished sale

View
Google's latest Stadia game studio will be run by a 'God of War' veteran

Google's latest Stadia game studio will be run by a 'God of War' veteran

View
Facebook reveals the AI tool it used to ban 6.6 billion fake accounts

Facebook reveals the AI tool it used to ban 6.6 billion fake accounts

View
Dell’s cheap Philips Hue starter pack deal is even better with $50 credit

Dell’s cheap Philips Hue starter pack deal is even better with $50 credit

View
GM's cheaper, adaptable Ultium batteries are key to its EV future

GM's cheaper, adaptable Ultium batteries are key to its EV future

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr