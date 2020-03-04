The first 'Luigi's Mansion 3' multiplayer DLC pack is now available

If you purchase the first pack, you'll get three new mini-games for the multiplayer ScreamPark mode: DodgeBrawl lets you play dodgeball with poltergeists, River Bank will have you dodging logs coming down a waterfall as you collect coins, and Tricky Ghost Hunt will have you battling ghosts while navigating a floor that can damage you with electricity.

You'll also get three costumes for the co-op ScareScraper mode. Each costume comes with themed levels and ghosts, so you'll see different environments and battle different enemies, depending on what you're wearing. Finally, you'll get a Flashlight Type-P, an in-game Polterpup light, that you can use in both modes. You can get a peek of what the DLC pack can add to your game below: