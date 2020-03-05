Latest in Gear

Image credit: Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Gmail now allows you to share files from Adobe Creative Cloud

With a few important caveats.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
25m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Adobe has released a new Gmail add-on to make it easier for Creative Cloud users to share their work over email. The plugin allows you to attach synced files, libraries or mobile creations you have stored on your Creative Cloud account as links.

Once you've installed the plugin, you can include an attachment by clicking on the Creative Cloud icon located toward the bottom right of Gmail's compose window. You can also use the plugin to save files directly to your Creative Cloud account. For the most part, the process of using the plugin is straightforward, but there are a couple of limitations to keep in mind.

At the moment, you can only send public links using the plugin. If you've already shared private links, the tool will ask you to make them public. There's also a 100MB limit to files you can save directly to your Creative Cloud account. For some, these will likely be deal breakers, but it sounds like Adobe plans to at least lift the public sharing restriction in a future release.

Source: Adobe (1), (2)
In this article: Adobe, Creative Cloud, file sharing, G Suite, gear, Gmail, google
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

PS4 exclusive 'Ghost of Tsushima' arrives on June 26th

PS4 exclusive 'Ghost of Tsushima' arrives on June 26th

View
Coronavirus panic could spell the end for tech conventions

Coronavirus panic could spell the end for tech conventions

View
YouTube TV loses YES Network in new Sinclair deal

YouTube TV loses YES Network in new Sinclair deal

View
Motorola's Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup

Motorola's Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup

View
Nokia will announce its new phone in a James Bond trailer

Nokia will announce its new phone in a James Bond trailer

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr