Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Electric skateboard maker Boosted announces 'significant' layoffs

Now the company is looking for a buyer.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

In 2012, Boosted came onto the scene with its crowdfunded Loaded Vanguard light electric skateboard and has since produced a string of personal vehicles including last year's Rev scooter. Unfortunately things may be nearing the end, as the company announced "the incredibly difficult decision to let a significant portion of the Boosted team go." It cited the "unplanned challenge "of the US-China tariff war as a factor in its struggle, despite the many riders putting in millions of miles of riding on its products.

Since its launch, the "micromobility" field has become increasingly crowded, and there doesn't seem to be a sure winner at this point, but as its CTO and CEO noted in the post, the need to keep capital flowing to maintain production and maintenance of vehicles is tricky. Now the plan is to "pursue strategic options under new ownership," so we'll have to wait and see what that looks like in the future.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Boosted Boards blog
In this article: boosted, boosted boards, business, electric skateboard, gear, layoffs, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google Stadia is rolling out 4K streaming on the web

Google Stadia is rolling out 4K streaming on the web

View
Bang & Olufsen's Beosound Balance is a $2,250 statement speaker

Bang & Olufsen's Beosound Balance is a $2,250 statement speaker

View
Ex-Waymo engineer Levandowski ordered to pay Google $179 million

Ex-Waymo engineer Levandowski ordered to pay Google $179 million

View
Netflix, Apple reportedly pull out of SXSW 2020

Netflix, Apple reportedly pull out of SXSW 2020

View
Audible will create the only audio version of Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman'

Audible will create the only audio version of Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr