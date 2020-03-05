XPS 13 laptop drops to $799 during Dell’s semi-annual sale

The Dell XPS 13 has been one of our favorite laptops since 2015. We gave the most recent model (2019, the 2020 version isn't yet available) a score of 93 for its updated design, which includes a webcam at the top of the display. It also now supports Dolby Vision, making the entertainment experience better. We only wish the XPS 13 fared better with ports: it only has three USB-C ports, a microSD card slot, and a lock slot.

The closest competitor to the XPS 13 is the HP Spectre 13 laptop, which often gets overshadowed by its convertible cousin, the HP Spectre x360. If you need a convertible, Dell also offers the XPS 13 convertible, but it's much more expensive than the laptop model offered in this deal.

Nevertheless, the XPS 13 remains one of the best flagship ultraportables you can get. As mentioned above, the newest XPS 13 laptop is due out soon as well, so you won't be getting the absolute newest model if you snag this deal. The 2020 version includes a 16:10 aspect ratio screen and a new IR camera.

This deal won't be around for long -- at the time of writing this post, it's already over 50-percent claimed, so act fast.