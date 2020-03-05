Spotify is working on voice activation for its apps

That probably makes it a lot less useful than we'd all like, seeing as you can always just give the app a more prominent location on your homescreen. You can also use just your device's buttons and Spotify's lockscreen controls to control the app. It may just be a way to familiarize people with the "Hey Spotify" command, though, since the company is reportedly developing an in-car music device with voice control. That said, the company may still change the way the feature works before it's released, if it does decide to give the public access to it.

Spotify is working on "Hey Spotify" voice activation pic.twitter.com/PqZI01WZre — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 4, 2020