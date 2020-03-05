Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hyperice

Hyperice teases 'wellness pods' filled with pro sports recovery tech

Hyperice has acquired NormaTec after years of collaboration.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
2h ago
Two of the biggest names in professional sports recovery tech are joining forces. Hyperice has formally acquired NormaTec, and the companies -- which have been collaborating since 2016 -- plan on pooling their experience and resources to further develop products that are already big in the pro sports world.

On the agenda for next year is the roll-out of "wellness pods," which the companies describe as a "physical experience which includes a full suite of Hyperice and NormaTec devices." These pods will be designed for all kinds of organizations -- not just professional sports groups -- that have a focus on health and wellness, and are expected to launch around the world at the end of 2022. The companies will also work together on a new body of scientific research exploring warm up, recovery and general physical health.

In this article: acquisition, gear, healthcare, Hyperice, medicine, NormaTec, partnership, professional, sports
