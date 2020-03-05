Latest in Gear

Image credit: HMD Global

Nokia will announce its new phone in a James Bond trailer

Nokia's first 5G phone will co-star in a commercial with Bond actor Lashana Lynch.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

HMD Global

When the latest James Bond flick, No Time to Die, hits theatres this April November, you'll likely see not-so-subtle shots of Nokia's latest slate of phones. You'll also get the chance to see the company's first 5G phone in a commercial Nokia brand owner HMD Global plans to release on March 8th.

No Time to Die

The advert will feature Lashana Lynch's character, 00 agent Nomi, completing a mission with the help of the company's new phone, which HMD Global plans to detail on March 19th. Besides its new 5G-capable phone, HMD Global says we can expect to see the Nokia 7.2 and 3310 make appearances in the upcoming movie. What the company hasn't said yet is if 007 himself will use a Nokia phone.

If you've followed the Daniel Craig's run as the super spy, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Ahead of the release of Spectre in 2015, Sony wanted to pay Craig $5 million to pose for photos with the company's Xperia Z4 phone in hand. Craig, however, wasn't too keen on the idea, and was famously paraphrased in a leaked email as saying, "James Bond only uses the 'best...' the Sony phone is not the 'best.'"

If Craig does end up using a Nokia phone in No Time to Die, it would be -- at least as far as phones are concerned -- a fitting conclusion to his tenure as James Bond. In his first outing as 007, 2006's Casino Royale, Craig used a Nokia 8800. With No Time to Die slated to be his fifth and final outing, it would be a bit like the hero coming home to the place where it all started.

In this article: 5g, av, entertainment, gear, HMD GLobal, James Bond, mobile, No Time to Die, Nokia, Nokia 3310, Nokia 7.2, phones, smartphones
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

PS4 exclusive 'Ghost of Tsushima' arrives on June 26th

PS4 exclusive 'Ghost of Tsushima' arrives on June 26th

View
Coronavirus panic could spell the end for tech conventions

Coronavirus panic could spell the end for tech conventions

View
YouTube TV loses YES Network in new Sinclair deal

YouTube TV loses YES Network in new Sinclair deal

View
Motorola's Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup

Motorola's Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup

View
Nokia will announce its new phone in a James Bond trailer

Nokia will announce its new phone in a James Bond trailer

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr