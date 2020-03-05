Project Sandcastle shows Android can be installed on an iPhone 7

As Forbes notes, Apple sued Corellium last year, accusing it of breaching copyright laws by creating a software version of an iPhone for testing. The smaller firm criticized the tech giant on its website, which reads:

"The iPhone restricts users to operate inside a sandbox. But when you buy an iPhone, you own the iPhone hardware. Android for the iPhone gives you the freedom to run a different operating system on that hardware."

At the moment, the version of Project Sandcastle you can download is still very limited. It only works for the iPhone 7 and 7+, and it doesn't support the devices' audio output, Bluetooth, camera and cellular modem yet. It also only has read-only access to system storage, and you won't be able to download apps from Google Play. If those limitations don't bother you, and you still want to try it out, you can get Project Sandcastle from its website.