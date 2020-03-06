Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google Assistant will lose John Legend's voice on March 23rd

To enjoy his responses before they go away forever, simply say 'Hey Google, talk like a Legend.'
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago
Comments
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google

You only have until March 23rd to ask John Legend to serenade you through Google Assistant. The tech giant has announced that it's ending the musician's Assistant cameo in a couple of weeks, almost a year after it first became available. Assistant only answers as Legend for a select number of queries, such as the weather forecast and specific ones specifically designed for him. He can sing you a happy birthday, for instance, and tell you his favorite type of music. For other inquiries, you'll have to be content with the default Assistant responses.

Google previewed Legend's Assistant voice at its 2018 I/O developers conference, and from the start, it was supposed to be available for a limited time only. As 9to5Google notes, the company didn't say whether it's also removing other celebrity voices on March 23rd, so Issa Rae's should still be available beyond that date. To be able to enjoy John Legend's Assistant responses before they go away forever, simply say "Hey Google, talk like a Legend."

Via: 9to5Google
Source: Google (Twitter)
In this article: gear, google, Google Assistant, John Legend, mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers discover that Intel chips have an unfixable security flaw

Researchers discover that Intel chips have an unfixable security flaw

View
The Morning After: Sonos stops using 'recycle mode' to brick old devices

The Morning After: Sonos stops using 'recycle mode' to brick old devices

View
Google Assistant will lose John Legend's voice on March 23rd

Google Assistant will lose John Legend's voice on March 23rd

View
Oppo's first Android smartwatch borrows a lot from Apple

Oppo's first Android smartwatch borrows a lot from Apple

View
Oppo's Find X2 Pro is a huge, high-spec phone to rival the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Oppo's Find X2 Pro is a huge, high-spec phone to rival the Galaxy S20 Ultra

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr