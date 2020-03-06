Latest in Gaming

Image credit: 2K Games

NVIDIA GeForce Now loses support for 'Borderlands,' 'Civ' and other 2K games

The publisher is leaving the platform after Activision Blizzard and Bethesda did in February.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago
2K Games

NVIDIA is dropping even more titles from GeForce Now's shrinking selection of games. In a post on the company's forum, a staff member has revealed that NVIDIA will start removing 2K games from the streaming service today. 2K's most popular franchises include Borderlands, Civilization, BioShock and XCOM. The staff members didn't elaborate on the situation, only telling forum posters that the games' removal was "per publisher request" and that the company is working with 2K to "re-enable [its] games in the future."

GeForce Now's library suffered one tremendous blow after another almost as soon as the service came out of beta. Activision Blizzard pulled its games just a few days after it went public, because it apparently wanted a commercial agreement with NVIDIA. Shortly after that, Skyrim developer Bethesda followed suit.

NVIDIA didn't release an official statement this time around, but when Bethesda exited, GeForce Now general manager Phil Eisler said:

"As we approach a paid service, some publishers may choose to remove games before the trial period ends. Ultimately, they maintain control over their content and decide whether the game you purchase includes streaming on GeForce NOW. Meanwhile, others will bring games back as they continue to realize GeForce NOW's value (stay tuned for more on that).

As the transition period comes to completion, game removals should be few and far between, with new games added to GeForce NOW each week."

Via: PCGamer
Source: Nvidia
2K, Borderlands, Civ, gaming, GeForce Now, nvidia
