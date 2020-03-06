Podcast: Coronavirus hits tech and a chat with Cosmos's Ann Druyan

This week on the Engadget Podcast, we dive into the many ways the coronavirus is affecting the tech industry, all the while remembering to wash our hands and not touch our faces. It's not quite a pandemic yet, but there's some hope on the horizon, now that social media companies like Facebook are actually trying to fight coronavirus disinformation. And for something completely different, Devindra chats with Ann Druyan (starting at 26:59), the co-creator of Cosmos, on the show's incredible new season.

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien