    Podcast: Coronavirus hits tech and a chat with Cosmos's Ann Druyan

    It's an episode filled with the terror of a potential pandemic and hope for the future.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    54m ago
    This week on the Engadget Podcast, we dive into the many ways the coronavirus is affecting the tech industry, all the while remembering to wash our hands and not touch our faces. It's not quite a pandemic yet, but there's some hope on the horizon, now that social media companies like Facebook are actually trying to fight coronavirus disinformation. And for something completely different, Devindra chats with Ann Druyan (starting at 26:59), the co-creator of Cosmos, on the show's incredible new season.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: Ann Druyan, coronavirus, Cosmos, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, medicine, pandemics, podcast
