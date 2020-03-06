SpaceX will fly space tourists to the ISS as soon as next year

Elon Musk's company originally developed the capsule to take astronauts to space from US soil, and its first manned flight with NASA astronauts is expected to take place between April and June. However, it also intends to expand the spacecraft's uses to include taking paying astronauts outside our planet. In fact, it signed another deal with Space Adventures in February to take tourists on a free-flying trip to orbit the Earth at two to three times the altitude of the ISS.

The Axiom mission will last for 10 days, with two of those meant for traveling to and from the space station. Neither party has revealed how much a seat on the trip would cost. According to The New York Times, though, Axiom previously said that a seat would cost $55 million and that one person has already signed up. Also, when NASA announced in 2019 that it's opening up the station to private astronauts, it said it would get $35,000 a night for each person.

Axiom CEO Michael Suffredini, who led NASA's ISS program for 10 years until 2015, said in a statement: