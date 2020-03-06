Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

The best deals we found this week: The HomePod, Pixel 4 and more

You can also still grab a Philips Hue starter pack (plus a $50 gift card) for just $120.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
26m ago
Chris Velazco/Engadget

The first week of March brought a number of good deals, including some on Apple products that rarely go on sale. The HomePod smart speaker is down to its Black Friday price again, and a number of Apple-made iPhone cases are on sale at Amazon. There's also a good deal on a Philips Hue smart light starter pack that includes a $50 Dell gift card. In case you missed them, here are the deals that you can still snag today.

Apple HomePod

Best Buy still has Apple's HomePod smart speaker for $200, a discount that cuts $100 off its normal price. Not only is it one of the best sounding smart speakers we've used, but the $200 price tag is much easier to swallow for a speaker that still only natively supports Apple Music. There are rumors, though, that Apple may let users change default apps in the future, which could potentially open up HomePod to new music lovers.

Buy Apple HomePod on Best Buy - $200

iPhone cases

iPhone 11 Pro

You can still buy some of Apple's first-party iPhone cases on sale now on Amazon. Apple rarely discounts these at its own online store, so now's a good time to grab a new case if you're in need. iPhone 11 users can grab a clear case for $32, down from $39, or a silicone case for $30, down from $39. iPhone 11 Pro users can get a leather case for $27, down from $39, or a silicone case for $31, down from $39.

Buy iPhone 11 Clear Case on Amazon - $32
Buy iPhone 11 Silcone Case on Amazon - $30
Buy iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case on Amazon - $27
Buy iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case on Amazon - $31

Philips Hue starter pack

philips hue

Dell slashes the price of a Philips Hue smart light starter pack to $120 in this deal. The bundle includes three white and color smart light bulbs, the Philips Hue 3 Bridge, and a dimmer. Plus, Dell throws in a $50 gift card on top of it. All of that costs just $120, which is about $35 less than the Hue starter pack on its own.

Philips Hue smart lights are some of the best IoT devices to get if you're just starting to experiment with creating your own smart home. The lights connect to the bridge and the entire system is controlled via Wi-Fi, allowing you to use the accompanying mobile app to turn lights on and off, set lighting schedules, play around with hues and tones, and more.

Buy Philips Hue starter pack on Dell - $120

Google Pixel 4

pixel 4

Amazon's current sale on the Pixel 4 drops the smartphone down to its lowest price ever, just $550 for a Just Black 64GB model. Engadget reviews editor Chris Velazco gave the Pixel 4 a score of 85, praising its speedy performance, quality camera experience and improved Google Assistant functions. However, it could have a better battery life and Google needs to polish the smartphone's Motion Sense capabilities.

Buy Google Pixel 4 on Amazon - $550

Sonos certified refurbished speakers

Sonos PlayBar and PlayBase

Newly restocked refurbished Sonos Play:1 and Sonos Playbars are still available at Sonos' website. A refurbished Sonos Play:1 costs just $100, making this deal one of the most affordable ways to start a Sonos system. Just remember that the Sonos Play:1 doesn't have voice-assistant capabilities or AirPlay 2.

A refurbished Sonos Playbar, a wireless soundbar, costs $500. We still consider it one of the best speakers that Sonos makes for TVs—we gave it a score of 84—but it's also an older product. If you want the newest soundbar for your home entertainment system, it's best to go for the $400 Sonos Beam that includes voice-assistant and AirPlay 2 capabilities.

Buy Sonos Play:1 on Sonos - $100
Buy Sonos Playbar on Sonos - $500

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones

Newegg's sale on Sony's WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones is a deal worth jumping on. The discounted price of $250 is the lowest we've seen them as they normally cost $350. Occasionally, Amazon will have them for $300, or even $278 (like they do right now), and it would be understandable to snag these headphones at those prices as well. Engadget's Devindra Hardawar gave the WH-1000XM3's a score of 94 for their supreme comfort, sound quality, and excellent noise cancellation capabilities.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones on Newegg - $250

Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 13 (2019)

While the original XPS 13 deal we covered sold out quickly, Dell has a new sale now on a similar XPS 13 model. The laptop with a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch 1080p non-touch display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage costs just $784. The regular display is the caveat here, as the XPS 13 originally on sale included an FHD touchscreen. This is the XPS 13 laptop, though, so a non-touch display may not be a dealbreaker for some like it would be on the XPS 13 2-in-1.

Buy Dell XPS 13 laptop on Dell - $784

New deal additions

Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones

Beats fans can get the Studio 3 Wireless headphones for just $200 at Best Buy, down $150 from their normal price of $349. While they're often sold at $300, this sale price is about as low as these headphones got on Black Friday last year. They have good sound quality and the Apple-made W1 chip inside of them makes them easy to pair and use with iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. The only caveat is that the discount applies to only the crystal blue, gray, and desert sand color options.

Buy Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones on Best Buy - $200

GE LED lightbulbs

ConEd customers can snag 20 (yes, 20) GE LED lightbulbs for just $10 when ordering through conEd's website. These are 10W 2700K LED bulbs, and if purchased separately, they would cost close to $140. However, this deal is limited to conEd customers—you'll have to input your address before checking out to ensure that you qualify for the offer.

Buy GE LED light bulbs x 20 on conEd - $10
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
